Logan Co. (WLIO) - Controlling the growth of aquatic vegetation in Indian Lake will give hope to businesses in that area in the future. Last week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different species of vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer. Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management was hired, and their solution is to use herbicides to target the specific vegetation to control its spread. The weeds were a nuisance to boaters, keeping many of them away in the summertime. But with a plan in place, businesses could see a resurgence of customers to before when the weed growth became a problem.
“Indian lake is a resort area, it is a resort town,” says Amber Fagan, President of Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our influx of people here in the summer months just makes our economy boom, our businesses boom and that should be all back to normal by next summer. It has been wonderful working with Aqua Doc and the state, and I commend them for going about things the correct way. They had the right teams of scientists come in to do the right testing and analysts, collecting the appropriate data to see what we are working with here specific to Indian Lake.”
Next spring, Aqua Doc will be taking samples from around the lake to see which species of vegetation is growing and where before they start their use of the herbicides to control the problem.
