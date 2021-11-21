As the temperatures continue to drop this week, many people are likely to bring out their space heaters to keep warm. But with the heaters, there are a few things to keep in mind.
The Lima Fire Department says that it's important to keep flammable objects at least three feet away from the heater to avoid starting a fire. Plus make sure the heater is stable, so it won't fall over and keep an eye on children so that they don't get injured by a space heater. Fire officials also say they see just about everything this time of year, including people using their cooking stove to provide heat if their gas is turned off.
“So, they are going to have the stove on cranking it, with the eyes on high and the oven door open to try and get some warmth to the house,” says Lima Fire Inspector Warren Pughsley. “During this time of year we see them all, we just want people to be safe.”
If you don't have heat, don't start a fire in your home to keep warm. The fire department has seen people doing this and of course that could be dangerous and cause damage to property.