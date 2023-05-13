SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP (WLIO) - Football players from local high school teams took time this morning to join up with some local kids with developmental differences to help them feel included. The program is called Playmakers, and it is a nationwide, nonprofit program for high school athletes to help them build character and integrity. Besides running through some football drills, the kids also got to check out what it takes to be a Shawnee Township Firefighter. The day is a learning experience for everyone involved.
“What is really unique about our model, these are different high schools, competitive high schools, that are working together for our kids and families,” says Coach Greg Roeszler, Ex. Director Playmakers. “What the kids find out, the high school student athletes, is how it touches them, how it expands their heart, and how it helps them teach inclusiveness back on their campus.”
Julia Harris from “License 2 Smile” was also on hand to convey an important message.
“That we all together as one,” says Harris. “That is what I am trying to relate, relate my speech to all of these kids here that we are all equal.”
The rain may have kept them off the football field, but that didn’t stop the fun that they had Saturday.