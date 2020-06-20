Rhodes State College’s Police Academy is waiting for more guidance from the state on proposed training procedures changes.
On Wednesday, Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General David Yost held a press conference about changes to police procedures and training in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police.
Rhodes State Criminal Justices instructors say that there has been talk about reforming police training for years, and some what is being suggested is currently taught at the police academy. But the biggest change will be with updated training and possibly how officers can de-escalate certain situations.
"We actually do teach several those kind of courses,” says Jim Seaman Chair and Assistant Professor of Rhodes State College Criminal Justice Program. “It is currently included the police academy. I would expect that the number of hours each one of those specific topics to be increased. Right now from our standpoint, I think everybody's just in a holding pattern waiting to see, you know, some more guidance, specific details from state or federal level of what it's going to look like.”
“If and when any new mandates come down from the state or the federal government, we’re poised and ready to provide additional offerings or our local community, whether it be the law enforcement to help with some of these hot topics that are right now on the national level,” adds Angela Heaton, Interim Dean, Health Sciences.
Many changes to police training or procedures for Ohio will have to be passed by the state’s general assembly.