It has been just over 8 months since Allen County reported its first cases of the coronavirus on March 27th and the numbers have been climbing ever since.
Since the start of the virus, the Ohio Department of Health has reported just under 6,000 Allen County residents have been listed as having or presumed to have COVID-19. Testing is the only way to confirm the presence of the virus and residents will have the chance to get tested free of charge Monday, December 7th at the University of Northwestern Ohio’s Event Center on Cable Road. This is a new location since it was announced earlier this week. Enter off Cable Road, and Ohio National Guard members will instruct you on how to proceed. Test results will be known in 2 to 3 days. If positive you will be receiving a phone call from health officials.
Public Health Emergency Preparedness Planner with Allen County Public Health Brandon Fischer explains, “That allows them to understand when their isolation starts and we will follow up with contact tracing following that to get a better understanding of who was exposed and who potentially need to quarantine of your close contacts.”
Public health officials understand that they have been repetitive in asking people to follow the public health guidelines with COVID, but they say we must continue to try and slow down the spread. The virus is only transmitted by human contact in some fashion. They say we are what is spreading the virus, and many don’t understand that until a loved one is diagnosed with having COVID.
Tami Gough with ACPH Prevention & Health Promotions adds, “Though we’ve been saying the same messages since the beginning back in February and March until it directly affects a family member or a loved one then the need for information is much more immediate.”
Allen County remains listed as a Red Level 3 Public Emergency. Allen County Public Health has an abundance of information regarding COVID-19 on their website and Facebook pages. They encourage everyone to take a look and educate yourself.