Discussions continue on President Biden’s two trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Leaders from the U.S. House and Senate met with the President this week to talk about the proposed funding plan. Republican leaders are looking to reduce the cost of the plan that covers more just than roads, bridges, and public works projects. Senator Rob Portman has been talking to White House officials and thinks that a definition of infrastructure needs to be established first, then find existing money to fund some of the initiatives without approving a two trillion-dollar bill for new money.
“Some of the ways that you pay for that, has to do with taking COVID money that has already been spend but hasn’t gone out to the states yet and allow them to use some of that for infrastructure, which would reduce the costs,” says Sen. Portman. “Which a lot of states want to do including Ohio. And second you can use user fees like the gas tax, which we traditionally use for infrastructure to help pay for it. I think there are some ways to both put together the right definition of infrastructure and figure out ways to pay for it.”
Portman believes the infrastructure bill can have bipartisan support, but other proposals by the President could see more resistance in the Republican party.