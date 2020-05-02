Washington lawmakers get back to work next week, and one Ohio Senator says the number one priority is getting the country’s economy going. Senator Rob Portman says first they will be reviewing the impact the 2 trillion-dollar CARES Act to see which areas were more effective than others. As unemployment numbers are equaling same percentage as great depression, Portman says the second round of federal funding must address getting people back to work.
“Our top priority has to be figuring out how we can safely return to work, get people pay checks again, get the local hospitals getting revenue again through procedures,” adds Portman. “You knowing, getting our small businesses back on track so they don’t have to close their doors and help get back to a more normal life for all of us.”
Portman says to do that, the federal government need to find ways to stimulate the economy more, including investing in infrastructure projects in places like Ohio.
“We have things that are in the works, but we don’t have the gas tax anymore to do it. Because, so many people are not driving anymore, which is where you get the federal gas tax and the state gas tax. So, there’s maybe an opportunity that the federal government to help insuring some of those projects that have already been vetted, that are shovel ready, ready to go get some funding. That way you add new jobs right away, good jobs.”
Portman adds that Ohio will be doing 600 more times the testing a month from now, and that will help keep businesses open when virus hotspots arises, and contact tracing is conducted to stop the spread.