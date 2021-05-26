The U.S Senate is looking to vote this week to set up a January 6th Commission.
The Democratic led U.S. House approved creating the commission to determine how the breach of security happened during the attack on the Capitol earlier this year. Senator Rob Portman says what the House is looking to do with the proposed commission has mostly been done by the bipartisan hearing that the senate committees held earlier this year. Portman is the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee and says their report will be released in two weeks and setting up a commission to review the events of that day could go on for a while.
“We got to be sure that will go on and on which tends to happen with commissions. They tend to get extended, extended, extended,” says Portman. “One reason we want to get our report out there as soon as possible, and I said it will be out in two weeks, it’s time to make these changes to make sure the capital is secure going forward.”
If the commission moves forward, the house has set a deadline for December 31st to complete their investigation.