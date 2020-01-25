A bill that could help in the fight against the drug Fentanyl is sitting in the U.S House of Representatives, and an Ohio Senator is urging them get it passed before a critical deadline approaches.
The U.S. Senate passed their version of the FIGHT Fentanyl Act last week. The bill would extend a ban on drugs that nave a similar chemical make up to the drug Fentanyl for another 18 months. The ban is set to expire the first week of February. Senator Rob Portman says extending the ban would help lawmakers find a permanent solution to fight the drug that has led to the rise of overdose deaths across the nation over the last decade.
“You know when an evil scientist changes the molecules a little in this deadly drug Fentanyl, it will not be illegal past February 6th unless we pass legislation,” says Portman.
If the bill gets passed, the Department of Justice says it will help deter people from making another similar Fentanyl type drug and help law enforcement and prosecutors make cases against people selling it.