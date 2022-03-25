An Ohio senator says other NATO nations need to follow the U.S. in cutting ties with Russian energy.
In a press conference this week, Senator Rob Portman encouraged President Biden to talk with his NATO colleagues to convince them to embargo the Russian energy. He says that U.S. producers can play a key role in not only supporting our domestic energy security, but also supporting our allies overseas transition away from their reliance on Russian energy.
“Russia’s number one export is it’s oil, it’s gas, it’s coal, it’s where they get most of their revenue. So if you going to cut off the revenue for the war machine, we got to do a better job of getting other countries to do what we did,” says Portman. “The United States, frankly after pressure from congress, originally the administration said they were not going to do it, but frankly we got it done. So we are cutting off our energy from Russia, other people need to do that too. Otherwise, my fear is that the war machine will continue to get funded.”
Portman says the United States also needs to continue to help the Ukraine people get the weapons they need to defend themselves, either from our country or others, especially from attacks from the air and sea.
