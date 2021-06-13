The recent cyberattacks on the oil pipeline and the meat packing industry has U.S. Senators looking for better ways to protect American businesses and interests. Senator Rob Portman wants to see not only the United States defending themselves better from cyberattacks, but also go on the offensive and work with Russia to go after the criminal gangs that are doing these ransomware attacks. That will include additional cyber mandates from the federal government to better protect private and public entities from future cyberattacks.
“One thing I am working on is legislation that would require reporting. So when all of these attacks started to increase, I sat down with a couple of Democrats, a couple of Republicans and said ‘OK lets come up at a minimum to require reporting these things as soon as they happen.’ So that the FBI and others can get involved right away. I think that is going to be necessary,” adds Portman. “A lot of this is voluntary compliance, voluntary reporting, I think on national security infrastructure it has to be mandatory.”
Portman also helped create a bill that passed this week, that would improve federal response to cyber breaches.