They’re programs that parents and childcare providers say are beneficial to their children.
It was all about snakes at Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District’s “Nature Pals” program for preschoolers. The children got to have fun with plenty of hands-on activities and they even get to see 2 live snakes. Each month the district holds Nature Pals with a different theme that the kids really get in to.
Melissa Sellhorst takes advantage of these programs as it gives her another of avenue of education for her kids. “I run a preschool and so I bring 4 of my preschool kids every month and they love it. Because they get to get out and they get to learn things about nature. They get to go on nature walks and they love the activities. They love Miss Beth being silly with them and they think it’s just a great time. They look forward to it every time we come.”
The park district offers a variety of programs for all ages. You can find out more on their website under the education tab.