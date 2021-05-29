Senator Rob Portman says the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center could see a loss in funding from President Biden's budget proposal. The White House requested $981 million to modify the Abrams Tank , which is down from the $1.4 billion dollars that the Trump administration put into their budget in 2020. Portman says he is disappointed that the President supports cutting over $400 million dollars to modernize the Abrams Tank. The plan in the last defense budget was to upgrade 89 M1 Abrams Tanks and to increase the rate of production of new tanks at the JSMC. Talks will continue until a final decision is reached on any cuts to the budget.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.