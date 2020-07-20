Protest in Lima Town Square Monday evening in support of police

Protestors met in Lima’s Town Square Monday evening in support of the Police.
Lori McCollum originally organized a with her youth group at her church as an outreach by baking food and to show support for police officers after noticing the negativity cops were receiving over the past month. That turned into something greater, a Praytest, where people could come together and show their support for the police and pray for the city. She explained why they decided to come out and show support.
She said, “They need to hear from the community, so we decided to just give them a platform just to organize an event where we can give people a microphone, where they could show up and tell them themselves that we love them.”
Darrell Ball, the Lima Fraternal Order of Police Lodge President saw a post about it on Facebook and felt compelled to come and show his support for the police.
He said, “To see our community come out and support us especially during these times means a lot, and I just wanted to come out and let Lori know how much we appreciated that show of support.”
The next Praytest will occur on July 25th at 2 p.m. at the Lima Police Department.