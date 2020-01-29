Public invited to Coffee with a Cop at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen

Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen is hosting the next Lima Police Department’s “Coffee with a Cop” and they are inviting the public to attend Thursday(1/30/20) morning.
The soup kitchen has been the site for one of the Lima Police Department's outreach programs for several years. Lima police, along with other local law enforcement, will be on hand to talk with people about any concerns or issues they may have regarding their neighborhoods. Whether it’s good or bad, officers want to hear from you and Our Daily Bread wants to invite you in.
Director Randy Kimpal says, “The event’s for everybody in the public. They (law enforcement) want to hear from all different types of people as far as what they can do better and what they’ve been doing good. You know, it’s not just for our people it’s for anybody and like I said they can stay for the meal if they want.”
Again “Coffee with a Cop” is tomorrow, Thursday, January 30, with donuts and coffee being served at 10 a.m. and with lunch at 10:30 a.m. Officers will be on hand until noon. Our Daily Bread is located at 125 South Central Avenue in Lima.