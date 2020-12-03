It is a cold morning across the area with temperatures in the 20s, and wind chills in the upper 10s. Expect slightly warmer air today with highs in the low 40s. Skies will start out mostly sunny, then more clouds will decorate the sky this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy, from the southwest at 10-20 mph.
The forecast is shaping up to be rather nice for our Friday, as we see highs range from 40-45°. We will remain dry with partly sunny skies. A storm system to our south may spread showers to central and southern Ohio, then this should strengthen into a nor'easter this weekend as it heads up the East Coast. The only feature for us will be a cold front Friday night, expected to bring a surge of Canadian air this weekend. This will drop our highs back into the 30s, so it will certainly be a chilly weekend ahead.
The 7-day forecast remains about as quiet as you will ever find in December around here. Other than a few flurries, we keep the forecast dry. The chilly air sticks around through Tuesday, then all signs point to a decent spell of mild air later next week.