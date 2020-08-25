Quintel Estelle murder trial begins with a family dispute as the focus

The murder trial for Quintel Estelle began Monday. He’s facing two counts of murder in connection to the death of Donald Smith. As the prosecution starts to call witnesses, the story unfolds.
Adrian Harmon is Estelle’s stepson, although he views Donald Smith as his "dad". While on the witness stand, Harmon says he and Estelle got into a dispute over dishes on May 4, 2019. Harmon says Estelle grabs him and they tussle on the ground. Harmon then proceeds to call Smith to come pick him up after Estelle "put hands on him".
Smith pulls up to the house at 939 Brice Ave., says some words and punches Estelle in the face. Immediately they separate, with Estelle going back into his house.
In opening statements, the prosecutor says the evidence will show the situation was diffused if Estelle stayed inside.
"Donald, goes back to his car where his family is and he’s on the phone," says Tony Miller, Assistant Allen County Prosecutor. "Having called 911 and is in the course of talking to the 911 dispatcher, when this man comes out of the house having retrieved a handgun. And shoots Donald, twice in the chest."
The defense says there’s a lot wrong with the state’s arguments. The defense believes Harmon was lying about the fight. They also say this was self-defense by Estelle. If Smith doesn’t come to confront Estelle at his own house, this doesn’t happen.
"Mr. Smith was—came to their property," defense attorney Steven Crossmock said. "It wasn’t his property, it was Quintel’s and his wife’s. They were staying there. Mr. Smith decided to throw the first punch and the only punch.
The defense attorney added this came about because of the strained relationship between Estelle and his stepson.
The state intends to have the jury listen to the 911 calls and Smith’s family members who were present for the incident.
The trial will pick back up on Wednesday.