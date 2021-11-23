Jourdyn Rawlins signed a speedy time waiver to give his attorneys more time to prepare for his new case. The defense lawyers say they just received around 500 pages of discovery on the new rape charge that Rawlins was indicted on a couple of weeks ago by an Allen County Grand Jury. They are also looking at hiring a d-n-a expert as part of their investigation. Rawlins was arrested in May on one count of rape after a victim says that she was spending time with Rawlins in his home when he allegedly forced himself on her. The most recent indictment says that alleged incident happened in September of 2020. No trial date has been set, but Rawlins will have another hearing next month.
