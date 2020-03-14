Three debutantes were presented at the 33rd Annual Debs and Gents for Christ Cotillion.
ReNia Green, Crystia Beasley, and Jordyn Barnett were stunning in their white gowns as they waltzed their way through the dance floor at the Civic Center in Lima. These three girls are celebrating their hard work as scholars and volunteers, but also their debut into society as adults.
Alicia Horrison, PR for Debs & Gents for Christ says, “Most of all we want them to be able to pay it forward, be ambassadors for other youth here in the community, and just to take this along with them as they go off into their future endeavors.”
The Shiloh Baptist Church Scholarship Committee raised $1,700 that was split up and awarded to each of the debutantes. All three girls are planning to attend college after graduation.