Local realtors gave away free dinners, so they can raise money for people less fortunate can have future meals. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Reality donated $2,132.25 to Our Daily Bread. On May 23rd, they offered up free barbecue dinners to the public in exchange for donations. With the donations and a one-thousand-dollar match from the company, they exceeded their goal to give to Our Daily Bread.
“We feel fantastic giving everything back to the community. We give back to many organizations and this is the first time giving to this one (Our Daily Bread) and we are looking forward to doing it again,” says Tim Parker, Regional Manager, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Reality.
” It’s always great to get a new member to the community to donate. We’re a community organization, I mean we are funded by the community,” says Randy Kimpel, Director of Our Daily Bread. “We are not government funded or anything like that, like people think. We just expanded our services, we have an evening meal now, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday. So this is going to help us get through that extra meal.”
Berkshire Hathaway is looking to make this an annual event.