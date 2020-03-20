During such a challenging time, it may be hard to find the good. But the Lima Police Department has set out to stay positive by highlighting community members going above and beyond during this time of crisis.
The program is called “Lima Hometown Heroes”. They are asking for recommendations of those in the community showcasing acts of generosity during these times of uncertainty.
The first spotlight is the Lima Teens for Christ. They have partnered with many local churches and businesses to pack supplies for low income, elderly, and disabled households.
The police department says while they get called heroes a lot, they believe there are heroes in the community that need to be recognized as well.
“It is important that we highlight some of these other stories and we remind each other of the good that goes on in our community, because it is so easy to get focus on the negative. But we got to remember that the overwhelming majority of the people in our community are good people," says Lima Chief Police, Kevin Martin.
If you have any suggestions for a Lima Hometown Hero, the police department asks that you privately message their Facebook page inbox.