CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Pets can be a common gift around the holiday season, but is a new cat or dog the culprit behind your sneezing? Allergist Sandra Hong, MD, with Cleveland Clinic explains some of the symptoms that could mean you're allergic to your four-legged friend.

"When people get a pet, they can have a lot of acute symptoms right away if they're allergic," Dr. Hong said. "Your eyes and nose could itch. You could also experience sneezing and a stuffy nose."

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags