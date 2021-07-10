Two boys were honored today by Councilman Derry Glenn in Lima for helping to try and save the life of 13-year-old Nanye Barber who drowned at the YMCA.
A pair of cousins, 12-year-old Onyx Johnson and 17-year-old Jayshaun Johnson helped pull the young man from the pool on June 7th. They collectively helped save Nanye, although he succumbed to his injuries weeks later in the hospital in Columbus.
The family says they’re extremely fortunate for the boys who helped their grandson that day, and that it gave them a chance to say goodbye.
Beverly Johnson, grandmother of Nanye says, “I wanted everybody to know that they are heroes. They pulled him out, two of them pulled them out of the water. I can’t even tell you the level of heroism that that is.”
The pair of heroes were not able to be present for the recognition, but their family came on their behalf. The funeral for Nanye will be held in Maryland on Friday, July 16th.