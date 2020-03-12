Reds' Statement on suspending play for Major League Baseball
This has been an unprecedented day of announcements from the State of Ohio and Major League Baseball related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). These actions are being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our communities, players, Clubs and fans.
As of 4:00 p.m. (ET) today, Major League Baseball is suspending Spring Training games and delaying the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.
MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time while remaining flexible as events dictate, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.
We are grateful to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Governor Mike DeWine and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley for their leadership and collaboration as we work together toward solutions that protect public health.
The Reds will work with season ticket members, suite holders, groups and single-game ticket buyers regarding a credit for the affected games that could be used for Reds 2020 regular season games, 2020 Postseason games (if applicable) or 2021 ticket purchases. Single-game ticket buyers who purchased tickets for canceled Spring Training games directly through the Reds will receive a refund. We will communicate additional details to all ticket buyers by April 3, 2020.
The Reds will continue to release information related to other events impacted by today’s announcements.