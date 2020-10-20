Allen County voters will see one county-wide levy on the November ballot.
It’s a 1 mill renewal levy supporting 4 senior citizen agencies across the county. They are Allen County Council on Aging, Delphos Senior Citizens, the Senior Citizens Association in Bluffton, and Senior Citizens Services of Allen County. The levy generates approximately 1-point 9 -million dollars annually for the four agencies combined. Those dollars are imperative to maintaining services and facilities for the elderly.
Allen County Council on Aging Executive Director Mike Hensley explains the need for the levy, “We provide compounded services for the amount of money that voters are kind enough to give us. I think if you talk to the majority of senior citizens in Allen County, they’ve been overwhelmingly supportive of them over the years and are very happy with our services.”
1-mill amounts to 10-cents for every 100 dollars of valuation on a home. The levy is only on 35% of the appraised value of your home, so a 100-thousand-dollar home is taxed 35-dollars. The levy is a renewal for 5-years.