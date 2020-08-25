The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday night, and a local congressman throws his continued support behind President Trump.
4th District Congressman Jim Jordan was one of the handful of speakers for the first night of the four-day convention. During his speech, Jordan blamed the Democrats for the acts of violence around country and the push to defund police, border patrol and military, and defended the president's record in his first term in office.
“He’s taken on the swamp, the Democrats, the press, and the Never Trumpers. And when you take on the swamp, the swamp fights back. They tried the Russia hoax, the Mueller investigation, and the fake impeachment. But despite this unbelievable opposition, look what this President has accomplished,” says Congressman Jim Jordan. “Taxes cut, regulations reduced, economy growing, lowest unemployment in 50 years, out of the Iran deal, embassy in Jerusalem, hostages home from North Korea, new USMCA agreement, and he’s building the wall, and rebuilding the economy as we speak.”
The Republican National Convention runs through Thursday, where President Trump will make is acceptance speech.