Press Release: WASHINGTON — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, released the following statement in light of the Supreme Court's decisions concerning President Trump's financial records:

"For almost four years, Democrats have been singularly focused on attacking President Trump for political gain. Today’s decisions by the Supreme Court sadly will not end the Democrats’ partisan obsession. Americans around the country deserve better than the Democrats' never-ending political games.”

 

