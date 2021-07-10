Main street in Cridersville was filled with residents taking in the Firemen's Jamboree Grand Parade.
The Fireman's Jamboree Grand Parade was held for its final day on Saturday, bringing in residents to enjoy entertainment, food, and much more.
A special parade was held for residents, with members from the local police and fire departments as well as local businesses and organizations taking part.
Organizers for the event say that they wanted to hold this event this year in order to provide residents a sense of normalcy after a difficult year.