This weekend, restaurants got the green light to open back up for dine-in services on their patio and this local eatery is glad to welcome their customers back.
As outdoor dining and salons open back up in the area, the word that keeps popping up in every conversation is “normal.” Kelli Anderson who lives in Lima got a taste of normalcy today as she sat on the patio at The Met for lunch after getting her hair done for the first time in weeks.
“Good, it feels good," says Anderson. "A little bit of normal.”
This was the second day that The Met has opened their patio for guests to dine at after being closed through the pandemic. The night before, the restaurant welcomed customers that came out to enjoy the atmosphere and company at The Met that they’ve been missing since March.
Elizabeth Leis, the director of operations at The Met says, “Friday was actually our first day to open and it was pouring down rain, and we even had some die-hards out there with the umbrellas because they just wanted to be out, and they ate their meal and drank their drinks in the rain.”
Re-opening dine-in services at The Met came with a lot of changes. The biggest change is the menu that now offers a larger variety of smoked-meat options. The restaurant is excited to put more use into their smoker, but also had to adjust to the shortage in supply of some of the meats that were previously offering. They also will be allowing longer reservation times for guests as they don’t want to rush people enjoying their time out of the house.
Robert Nelson, the owner of The Met says, “Our normal turn-time on a Friday or Saturday might be an hour and 10 minutes, so we got two hours to three hours, especially if they’re outside.”
Nelson recognizes that changes need to be made under these circumstances to keep everyone safe, and he plans on following whatever the “new normal” may be.
“Normalcy is going to change as we go," says Nelson. "Next week, when restaurants open more fully, there’s going to be a new normal. And then in a couple weeks if they allow larger gatherings or so, there’ll be another new normal, but people just want to get there, whatever that is over the horizon, as fast as possible.”
The Met is doing everything possible to continue to connect with the community. From removing their online services so every customer gets human interaction when they make a reservation or order take out, to even fundraising for local COVID relief charities.
On Saturday, The Met hosted a virtual concert on their Facebook to benefit the Lima Community Foundation.