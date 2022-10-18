It was a busy Tuesday evening for the president, Board of Trustees, and cabinet members at Rhodes State College.

Rhodes State College Board of Trustees Holds Regular Meeting on Tuesday.jpg

The Rhodes State Board held their regular meeting earlier Tuesday evening. One item on the agenda was the presentation of checks for the Rhodes State College Foundation that approximately totaled $1.127 million. The first check for $900,000.00, will be used for the "Educate, Collaborate, Innovate" major gifts campaign. The second check, totaling $227,000.00, will be divided up. $207,000.00 will go toward nearly 200 student scholarships with the remainder going toward innovation grants. With these dollars coming into the university, board members are optimistic for the future.

Rhodes State College Board of Trustees Holds Regular Meeting on Tuesday2.jpg
Rhodes State College Board of Trustees Holds Regular Meeting on Tuesday3.jpg
Rhodes State College Board of Trustees Holds Regular Meeting on Tuesday4.jpg

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!