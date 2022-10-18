It was a busy Tuesday evening for the president, Board of Trustees, and cabinet members at Rhodes State College.
The Rhodes State Board held their regular meeting earlier Tuesday evening. One item on the agenda was the presentation of checks for the Rhodes State College Foundation that approximately totaled $1.127 million. The first check for $900,000.00, will be used for the "Educate, Collaborate, Innovate" major gifts campaign. The second check, totaling $227,000.00, will be divided up. $207,000.00 will go toward nearly 200 student scholarships with the remainder going toward innovation grants. With these dollars coming into the university, board members are optimistic for the future.
"With us being able to continue to support, not only high school grads but also people entering the workforce, we're able to be able to put people into professions that will, in most cases, especially those going back into the workforce, secure their professions and put them into jobs that will give them very much a livable wage," says Jane Krites, Board of Trustees Chair, Rhodes State College.
The board also discussed and voted to adopt the revision of jury duty and court appearances for Rhodes State faculty and staff.
"In the past, we had just made note that you had to be a certain level of an employee as far as how many hours worked. And when we revised that, we realized it really should be inconclusive for all employees regardless how many hours they worked. And then, we also did make sure that we are aligned with the Ohio Administrative Code on how compensation occurs for any compensation beyond $15 per day," says Andrea Goings, Executive Director of Human Resources & Title IX Coordinator, Rhodes State College.
The Rhodes State board will meet again for their next meeting in November.