Rhodes State College is looking for some very specific students for their new technical training program.
The Uniquely Abled Academy is ready to start and they are looking for highly autistic adults to train. Rhodes is the only UA Academy outside the state of California, and they are excited to provide this free training to get these uniquely abled individuals into high-performing jobs.
John Wheeler the Project Coordinator from Rhodes State College adds, “it’s a new program which is going to teach CNC machining to the highly functional autistic citizen. These jobs are in high demand within industry and the highly functional autistic are very suited to this type of task.”
Wheeler says these jobs start out at around $18 an hour. Classes begin April 12th and are free. There are certain minimum requirements that must be met. You can see those at www.UniquelyAbledProject.org.