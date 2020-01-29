After years of planning, the Rhodes State Community College Center for Health Science and Education and Innovation Building; is finally becoming a reality. The Rhode State College board approved the Spieker Company from Perrysburg as the contractor. Spieker bid was a little over 13.3 million dollars. It was the lowest bid out of five other contractors. They are looking to break ground on the multi-million dollar project in March.
“For me, it’s a very exciting day for Rhodes State Community College, it’s an exciting day for the city of Lima and a very exciting day for the health community,” said Cynthia Spiers, the Rhodes State College president.
The board expects the building to be fully constructed by next summer.