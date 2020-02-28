Anything goes when it comes to getting children interested in reading.
Friday wrapped up the school's "Right to Read Week" which was filled with fun events. Students at Cridersville Elementary School traveled from room to room to hear stories read by staff and district members. The catch is they were dressed as the characters in the books that they were reading. Characters included Fancy Nancy, Pete the Cat, and even the fly from “Attack of the 50-foot Fly”. Teachers say they see a difference in the students after a week of promoting literacy.
4th-grade teacher Sarah Thompson says she sees a change, “Absolutely, they get really excited about books and a lot of times they get exposed to some literature they might not have considered picking up before. And they are typically more likely to pick up something new that they might not have done before.”
Wapakoneta Superintendent Aaron Rex even participated in reading 5-minute Batman stories and he played the role to its fullest.