Once again a Delphos couple is organizing an event that hopes to rise against world hunger.
On February 23rd, the Rise Against Hunger event will be held at Delphos St. John's, where volunteers will pack meals for people who are starving around the world. For this year's event, organizers say they need 300 volunteers and $11,000 to reach their goal of packing 35,000 meals.
They're asking the public to consider getting involved, much like they have for the last three years - the community has been a big part of continuing to help those that need it.
"My husband Buzz and I grew up here in Delphos, and we know that Delphos is a very giving community; the people pull together, and this has gone beyond our imagination of what could happen," said Ellen Ditto, one of the event organizers.
The Rise Against Hunger event will be held on February 23, 2020 at Delphos St. John's All Saints Building, 515 E. Second Street. Doors will open at 12:30 pm and meal packing will be from 1:30 - 3:30 pm.
You can register or donate at http://events.stophungernow.org/Delphos2020. You can also donate at any First Federal Bank location.
For more information, contact Buzz and Ellen Ditto at (419) 233-3524 or ditto@im3.com.