Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.