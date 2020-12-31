People were seen getting ready to roll in the new year at Westgate on Thursday where they were holding a “Goodbye 2020” party.
The Westgate Entertainment Center was filled with people happy to welcome the New Year with a game or two of bowling. For some, getting together with family at the bowling alley is a new year’s eve tradition.
Richard McKeever from Waynesfield says, “We didn’t have our family Christmas as normal so this was our chance, since they were still open, for us to be together.”
Though the past year might have been filled with more disappointments, the group is happy to be able to come out and experience their favorite parts of bowling at Westgate.
“Laughing at some that can’t bowl, and especially eating,” says McKeever.
Other families were seen enjoying their time at the lanes and showing off their skills. One woman is grateful to spend the holiday with her grandkids and is excited to look ahead into the good that the new year will bring.
Sandy Boop, a resident of Lima says, “I’ve got one of them in league, so he’s starting to excel in bowling, and hopefully he’ll get a scholarship eventually because he’s only in the 8th grade right now. So I'm Looking forward to that.”
There’s one thing many people could agree on to leave behind in 2020.
“Hopefully COVID,” says Boop. “Hoping to get our freedom back so we can go out and enjoy life a little bit more.”
McKeever says, “Hopefully this starts to subside, and it's not as bad, some of these restrictions can get lifted.”