A 63-year-old man was sent to the hospital after rolling his car over on a residential street in Lima.
Just after 5:30 tonight, the Lima police responded to the scene of a man who was driving Westbound on Brice Ave. when he drove left of center and struck a parked mini van, causing the car to roll over on it's side.
The Lima Fire Department and EMS were able to safely remove the man from being trapped in his vehicle, and transported him to St. Rita's where he sustained minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor.