Drivers, you've probably noticed a major construction project is almost finished.
The roundabout in the Elm Street Grade Separation Project is now open. Traffic now flows between the intersection of Elm Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. It was a $10 million project that the city worked 20 years on to secure funding. A few things are left before they're just about done with it. Next week, sidewalks along Bellefontaine Avenue will be poured in place, landscaping needs to be finished and one last coating of asphalt needs to be put down. This project will solve the problem of trains blocking traffic.
"The problem is those people trying to get to and from various services, whether it be Memorial or St. Rita's or just traveling for general commerce, we're stopped," said Howard Elstro, Director of Public Works for Lima. "And that was very costly to our community."
Elstro has received positive feedback on the roundabout so far, compared to other roundabouts on the area.
"People are commenting that they find this a little bit simpler," said Elstro. "That's not to say that the Shawnee is difficult, but it seems to be moving traffic very efficiently and we're getting great response from the traveling public about the roundabout."
The whole project should be done in two weeks, ahead of schedule. Project is updated on golima.org .