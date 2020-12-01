Jeffrey England, the man responsible for burning down the building that used to house "The Roxy", will be heading to prison.
England was given a sentence of eight to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated arson. Charges of attempted murder were dismissed.
England was homeless and set a blanket on fire inside 122 N. Elizabeth St. that resulted in the building being a total loss and demolished.
A few hours after starting the fire on June 23, England turned himself in to police. He admitted to starting the fire because he had an argument with two other homeless people and was trying to kill them.
England will register as an arson offender once he's released from prison.