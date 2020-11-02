One local agency knows all too well the importance of Election Day and is showing its appreciation to their customers by making sure they get to the polls to cast their vote on Tuesday.
The Allen County Regional Transit Authority’s Customer Appreciation Day just happens to land on Election Day. All fixed route rides will be free and Uplift Passengers can call to schedule a ride to the polls. RTA had to eliminate services due to a failed levy more than a year ago, but services have been brought back thanks to voters passing a recent levy. Transit officials say they and their customers are thankful to those who voted yes.
Co-interim Executive Director Karen Garland explains, “People are very appreciative, and we made every attempt and have done very well getting back all of the services that we had discontinued. We brought back Saturday service at the end of last year and a month ago we brought back the evening service and it appears the community is very excited about that.”
As a token of appreciation, bus drivers will have goody bags to hand out to riders Tuesday and some of the included candy bars will have free ride passes.