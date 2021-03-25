SAFY Drop In Center is handing out sensory bags and brown bag lunches on March 27th

The pandemic has changed the way some social agencies have had to connect with their clients while maintaining services.
Drive-through events have become popular and the SAFY Youth Drop-in Center in Lima has the perfect space for that. This Saturday they will be hosting their “Spring into Good Mental Health” event. Families can drive up and receive a sensory item gift bag along with a brown bag lunch and other items. Events like these keep that personal connection with clients.
SAFY Community Outreach Coordinator Regina Colwell explains, “Now we can utilize that pull up space and we can all be fully COVID friendly so to speak and deliver things out in a wagon and have the family get the items they need and still engage with them and make eye contact and promote our services.
They will be at 658 West Market Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or as long as supplies last. The giveaway was made possible with the support of Midwest Electric.