The SAFY youth drop-in center is starting the new school year off by donating backpacks and other school necessities.
SAFY wants to make sure families are prepared to send their kids back to school with a backpack filled with school supplies. On Saturday, they held a drive-up donation where they provided a bag lunch, goodie bag, and backpack to every kid. With the help from donations from local businesses and organizations, they were able to supply 100 kids with what they needed for school.
Judy Lester, the treatment director of SAFY says, “As this pandemic kind of unfolds and continues, there’s a lot of anxiety about how are we doing things and how do we take care of our families, how do we take care of our self, and SAFY youth drop in center is committed the youth in our community and the families in our community."
To find more information about SAFY or the youth drop-in center, you can visit SAFY.org.