SAFY meeting the needs of students going back to school

A local agency is continuing its effort to make sure students are ready for the school year.
Specialized Alternatives for Family and Youth, better known as SAFY, is holding a curbside pick-up of school supplies this Saturday. Students age 12 to 17 will receive a book bag filled with school supplies, the younger children will get SAFY goodie bags, and the family will get bagged lunches. Organizers say this is just one of the ways they can assist families this fall.
Outreach Coordinator Regina Colwell explains, “Those kinds of things just supplementing the gaps where parents are having challenges meeting those. We want to work with them for what their needs are and to meet those needs whatever they might be.”
The curbside pick-up event will be at the SAFY Youth Drop-In Center located at 658 West Market Street from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.