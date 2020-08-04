It is a place that has helped provide peace of mind for women and children that have fallen on hard times.
The Samaritan House has provided nearly 15-thousand meals and nearly 15-thousand nights of shelter to 208-women and children within the last year. They could not do this without the support of others. The shelter relies on donations to help these individuals find themselves and get back on their feet. As like other non-profits across the region their major source of revenue has been affected due to the pandemic. The annual “Raisin Bread” fundraiser has been cancelled and they are asking people to continue to support them by making donations for their mission.
Executive Director Brandi Schroeder explains, “We work really hard as many of our partners do. They come in and help us do projects like the adopt a room or fixing it up outside or working on the playground to make it feel like a place of healing and hope and peacefulness. Things you would hope they would take home with them.”
You can find out more about Samaritan House and donate by going to samaritan house lima dot org.