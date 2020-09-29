Scanland pleads not guilty to the 5 charges she is facing

The former director of Allen County Children Services pleaded not guilty to the five charges she is facing. Cynthia Scanland has entered a written not guilty to plea to three counts of Tampering with Records and one count each of Obstructing Official Business and Dereliction of Duty.
She was fired in August as the director of children services following an investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation launched an investigation into the agency following the sexual abuse allegation against foster parents Jeremy Kindle and Scott Steffes. Those allegations date back to 2015.
Scanland is currently out on bond. Her next pre-trial has not been scheduled yet because they are waiting for the Ohio Supreme Court to assign a visiting judge for her case.