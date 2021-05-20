A large number of scholarships were handed out to students as they enter the next phase of their academic careers.
A convocation and graduation ceremony was held at Lima Senior High School on Thursday. During the ceremony, students were able to receive different scholarships in order to help them as they enter college.
The scholarships were provided from various community organizations, LSH graduating classes, businesses, families, and other entities.
A total of $3.4 million in scholarships were handed out to students.
"We are so grateful for the generosity of all the donors," said Lisa Ciminillo, school counselor. "Many of these students have earned a lot of scholarships money through their individual colleges that they have applied to. We have academic as well as athletic money that has been received... it's just an outstanding group of young people and they will be able to use those funds to pursue their futures."