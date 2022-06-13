Schoonover Lake project just about complete

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible by the afternoon and evening. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Very warm. High 88F. Winds E shifting to S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
It is 98% full and city officials say they are so close to having the project complete.
Schoonover Lake is looking good as much of the growth of vegetation that grew during the time the 20-acre lake was empty of water is being cut back. The water is clear, and the oxygen level is good for fish life. They haven’t restocked the lake, but fish have found a way to repopulate.
Kirk Niemeyer Director Public Works City of Lima said, “Efforts right now are to control the vegetation that’s been growing and grew during the dam construction. Some of that is woody in nature so and that takes a little more effort to deal with that but our crews, rangers, and park staff have been chipping away at it the last couple of months.”
Niemeyer says they have had help from wildlife as they have been eating the vegetation. When the lake is scheduled to be restocked is up to the ODNR.
