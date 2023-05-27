HENDERSON, KY (WLIO) -The search continues in Kentucky for escaped Allen Oakwood Correctional inmate Bradley Gillespie, and a video released Friday says he may be injured. Security camera footage released by the Henderson Police Department from a Home Depot in Evansville Indiana shows Gillespie and James Lee walking through the parking lot. This video was taken six hours before the police chase early Wednesday morning in Henderson Kentucky where Lee was recaptured and Gillespie took off on foot. But officers say that it appears Gillespie is walking around with a limp, which they believe was caused by an injury he might have got while escaping prison. The Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation announced Friday that it appears that Gillespie and Lee got out of Allen Oakwood Correctional by hiding inside of a dumpster. Four employees were placed on administrative leave from the escape and other could to as the investigation continues how the men got out. Around 40 different law enforcement agencies from Kentucky and Ohio have been in and around Henderson for four days now in the search for Gillespie. The reward for information that leads to capturing Gillespie has grown to $30,000.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.