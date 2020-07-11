Senator Rob Portman has introduced a bill that would help with much needed maintenance and infrastructure work in the national park system.
This past week, Portman visited The Charles Young Buffalo Solders National Monument, which is one of eight national parks in Ohio. The monument has maintenance needs and his bill “Restore Our Parks Act” would help fund the needed work to be done in this and other parks across the United States. Portman says there is a backlog of $12 billion worth of long delayed projects in the national park system and if his bill passes it will help create the funding to get those jobs done.
“So, our legislation simply takes offshore oil and gas revenues and other energy project revenues, takes the royalties from that, that are still coming in and diverts that to parks to fix this problem,” says Sen. Rob Portman. “Half of the high priority projects, $6.5 billion, would be fixed in the next 5 years.”
If passed, the bill will also help created around 100 thousand jobs to do the infrastructure work.
The legislation has passed the U.S. senate and is still waiting on action in the U.S. House. But, Portman says President Trump has voiced his support of this legislative effort.