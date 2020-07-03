Experts say the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement improves on the long-standing North America Free Trade Agreement which had been effect since 1994. Now 75% of the parts of a vehicle must be sourced from the three countries or there could be a tariff placed on that vehicle.
The deal includes new protections for intellectual property and environmental issues. It also includes a minimum wage requirement that will help level the playing field for American workers, who before risked losing work to Mexico who would pay their employees less. Senator Rob Portman says the impact of the trade agreement will be big for Ohio.
It helps our farmers right now because prices are low for commodities like corn and soybeans. It gets them to new markets. It also helps our manufacturers, particularly the auto companies,” says Sen. Rob Portman. “Because it would incentivizes more auto production in the United States, so the Lima Ford plant could benefit from this as an example. It’s going to create thousands of new jobs the national numbers are at least 176,000 new jobs. But most important for me, it just puts us on course to help our economy during a tough time.”
According to the U.S. Government, Ohio exported nearly $28 billion worth of products to Canada and Mexico in 2018, which includes transportation equipment, machinery, and electronic products.